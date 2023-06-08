Ariana Madix Drops ‘Fu-k Me In This T-Shirt’ Merch After ‘Sick’ Reunion Comment From Tom Sandoval

Welp, it’s safe to say Tom Sandoval won no new friends on Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. That said, the BIG SECRET promised by executive producer Alex Baskin turned out to be a BIG FAIL, as most people already assumed Raquel Leviss and Sandoval lied to Ariana Madix about their hook-up timeline.

The reunion was a full mess, as expected, but the reveal wasn’t the most shocking part. When discussing overlapping sexy times between Ariana and his side-piece, Tom slammed Ariana for keeping her shirt on during sex. He sarcastically called it “hot.”

As Charlotte Madix returns to haunt Raquel amid a blaze of hellfire and Stevie Nicks songs, Ariana is about to make more money from Sandoval’s stupidity. Allow me to present, the “Fu-k Me in This T-Shirt” shirt, now available on the Something About Her website.

Ariana takes her pain all the way to the bank

For the low low price of $34.99, you too can show your anger at Sandoval’s audacity. Someone might want to tell Tom that Ariana probably wore a shirt to avoid his touch. But go off Sandoval…

After Tom once again revealed his Level 5 douchebaggery with the snide comment, Ariana heard the sounds of coins dropping like Sonic the Hedgehog fell down a steep hill. The new shirt, which is featured on the Something About Her website, has an angry cartoon version of Ariana ripping a grilled cheese sandwich apart.

The words “Fu-k Me In This T-Shirt ” are written in a moody red against a dark gray background. It will most likely be that special touch to your wardrobe that you didn’t know you needed. To Ariana’s credit, she wasted zero time monetizing Sandoval’s inability to be a decent human being.

Should you desire to support Ariana and Katie Maloney’s new sandwich shop, it’s more than angry shirts. The site also offers cell phone cases and sweatshirts not inspired by Sandoval’s misplaced self-confidence. Happy shopping!

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED SANDOVAL MADE SUCH A DISGUSTING COMMENT? HAVE YOU VISITED THE SOMETHING ABOUT HER WEBSITE?