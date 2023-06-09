Scheana Shay Bashed Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss For Having Sex At Her Wedding

At the end of the Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss went rogue and revealed multiple sexual encounters with Tom Sandoval at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

The former beauty pageant contestant made a big show of saying that she was going against the wishes of her illicit lover by revealing the info. If she was trying to ingratiate herself to anybody for her “honesty,” it failed miserably. Frankly, it made the whole situation worse as her former best friend’s wedding became ground zero for all the deception.

But the newlyweds revealed that the big reveal wasn’t such a surprise after all.

Scheana called the revelation “disgusting”

A TMZ reporter caught up with Brock and Scheana at the airport and asked the couple to react to the reunion episode that aired last night. The footage was hyped up by Bravo producers as explosive and shocking. Yet the VPR stars hardly batted an eye at what went down.

“Did you find out anything new? Did you know about the Mexico stuff?” the reporter asked. “We heard,” Scheana replied. “We heard from a lot of people at the wedding.”

TMZ wanted to clarify if they had suspicions at the time of the wedding. Scheana responded that she and her wedding guests started to connect the dots once news of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair was uncovered. “When it all came out, then people were like, ‘so when we saw that at the wedding, that was weird,'” the Good As Gold singer replied.

The reporter followed up by questioning how the bride felt knowing that her big day has been tainted by Scandoval. “That brings it even closer to her that your wedding that all this was going down,” he commented. Scheana responded that she found it all, “disgusting.”

And who could blame her? Moreover, Raquel and Sandoval took advantage of Ariana Madix’s bridesmaids’ duties to conduct their trysts.

