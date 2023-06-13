Gia Giudice Explains Her Call to Joe Gorga: ‘I Never Told Him He Could Do Better Than Melissa Gorga’

The third and final part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion will be here very soon. Until the hour comes, Bravo has been tantalizing viewers with a few sneak peeks. Bravo has even promised the release of the uncensored version on Peacock later.

One of the highlights from this season and the reunion so far has been the ongoing feud between the Gorgas and the Giudices. Melissa and Joe Gorga have been feuding with his sister, Teresa Giudice, for who knows how long now. Disputes arose over family dynamics, money, business ventures, betrayal — you name it.

So far, Teresa hasn’t made herself look too bright on the reunion, so she needed a win. Now, thanks to her daughter, Gia Giudice, she may have gotten just what she needed.

Gia opts into the drama once again

In a sneak peek of the reunion’s third part, Joe brought up the allegation that Gia told him he could do better than Melissa. Teresa said, “I’m gonna call my daughter right now.” Joe immediately fired back, “So she can lie for you? Of course she is. What, am I gonna make this up?”

Once on the line, Gia confirmed that she never said such a thing, and merely criticized the Gorgas’ choice to skip Teresa’s wedding. In her words: “I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing; that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it’s sad, zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”

The Gorgas had their reasons for skipping the wedding, and as one might imagine, Gia’s comments just put the couple on defense. Melissa asked, “Why would he ever make something like that up?” Teresa responded, “Because he’s married to you.”

Teresa soon stormed out of the room, but not before going off on Joe one last time. She said, “I just don’t understand this, I was always good to you. I always put you first. We were best friends. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t.” She went on saying just how disgraceful this all was, and as she walked off, she screamed, “You’re f—king disgusting. Disgusting! This is not how I would raise my children, ever!”

Now, in the past, there were rumors that Gia encouraged Joe to leave Melissa, but Gia swore she never did. The thing is, all parties have a reason to lie here. There’s really no substantial way to prove who’s telling the truth. Until some kind of proof comes (which it likely won’t), the ‘he said, she said’ goes on.

The final part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs June 13, at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK IS TELLING THE TRUTH? THE GIUDICES OR THE GORGAS?