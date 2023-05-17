Gia Giudice Swore on her Late Nonno and Nonna She Didn’t Tell Joe Gorga To Leave Melissa Gorga

The 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey has been a doozy. The vibe was intensified fighting and by all accounts, the reunion was rough. The targets were Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. Over the years, Teresa Giudice has moved on from several friends and family members. Her cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri. Former friends Caroline Manzo and at times, Jacqueline Laurita were also banned from Teresa’s friend bubble.

The one thing they all share are connections to Teresa and not agreeing with everything she says. Now it looks like Joe and Melissa are officially on the chopping block. Joe alleged his niece Gia Giudice was involved in the family drama, and got in on the Melissa bashing this season.

According to Gia, that is not the case. She refuted Joe’s claims made on the finale episode and AllAboutTRH shared exclusive details.

Is Joe serving a lie, lie, and deny?

For context, during the show, Joe said he received a very interesting phone call from Gia. “Gia calls me up, and she’s like, ‘You know, I heard what happened. We just think that you can do better. Mommy [Teresa] thinks so, we all do.’”

Joe stated this happened after Tre and Luis Ruelas asked him to stop by so they could drop bombs on his wife. He added, “They told me about this rumor, this cheating rumor, and they continue to push this issue. And he [Luis] goes, ’No, there’s multiple men.’ I’m sitting there as they’re telling me basically to, like, leave Melissa.”

This subject definitely came up at the reunion. Andy Cohen called Gia during the filming. Sources shared Gia fully denied advising Joe to leave Melissa. She also swore on her late Nonno and Nonna to prove her point.

“Gia said that she never told her uncle to leave his wife but instead pleaded with him to come to Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Gia swore on her late Nonno and Nonna that she never told her uncle to leave Melissa Gorga and that it was strictly about him coming to Teresa’s wedding which he still choose not to come,” the insider said.

When AllAboutTRH clocked this on their podcast, Gia confirmed that’s what went down. “Thank you! Sad that I have to be brought up in a bad light and have to defend myself to Andy and [others],” she replied.

It’s too bad Gia has to get involved in any type of histrionics involving her mom and brother. While Teresa continues to protect her happily ever after, we remain hopeful everything works out for this family.

