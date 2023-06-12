Peacock Releasing Uncensored RHONJ Reunion Part 3 After Vanderpump Rules Success

The Season 13 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has delivered. We have already seen Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice argue about a little game of RHONJ “truth or consequences.” Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, asked Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga to swing by for a chat. They told him the rumors that Melissa cheated. He was furious, as was Melissa when she found out.

Then newbie Danielle Cabral was caught in a hot mic breakdown. She told her husband that Jennifer Aydin and Teresa “set her up” to reveal the cheating rumor on camera. Plus, Teresa claimed that Joe and Melissa helped send her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to prison. And no one was happy that Luis boasted that he hired a private investigator to get dirt on them. Nothing weird about that at all.

The final part of the three-part reunion will be one for the record books as the husbands join their wives onstage. And Peacock is ready to cash in on this extravaganza.

Cheers to the success of the uncut Vanderpump Rules reunion

When Peacock released extended episodes of the Vanderpump Rules reunion in all its F-bomb splendor, it was a big hit with fans. An insider told Page Six, “It looks like Peacock will be adding more uncensored content following the recent success of the extended episodes of Vanderpump Rules.”

The source alleged, “The streamer will be adding an uncensored version of the upcoming reunion episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey the day after it airs on Bravo.” I will have my popcorn ready. “Expect tons of F-bombs and extended versions of the ladies’ explosive fights,” the source added.

Peacock aired the Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition reunion episodes without that annoying bleeping. The shows also featured insight and unaired footage to amp up all the reunion drama. This VPR reunion was all about Scandoval. Damn you, Tom Sandoval, for cheating on Ariana Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss. Bravo and Peacock may bless you, but I feel exhausted.

Now we can all watch Teresa, Joe, Luis, and Melissa curse at each other with uncensored abandon. And I will finally understand what everyone is saying about each other!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion concludes on June 13 on Bravo at 8/7c.

