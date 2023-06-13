Kroy Biermann Claims Kids Need Protection from Kim Zolciak

No news is usually good news but there’s lots of news about Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak. The formerly loved-up couple took a turn to the dark side when financial issues essentially brought down the house.

Now Kim and Kroy hate each other, but they continue to reside in the same home. Kim said Kroy has a problem with weed and Kroy said Kim gambled all of their money away. The police have been called to their residence multiple times, and the whole time their four minor children have been there. Now Kroy is saying the kids need protection from Kim. Page Six has the details.

No kids for Kim?

No more Mr. Nice Guy from Daddy Biermann. Kroy is calling Kim out for being “abusive” and feels their children could be in harm’s way. Kroy has petitioned the court to request a legal guardian be provided for the kids.

Court documents show Kim has been “abusive” toward him with “little concern if the children are present.” Last week it was revealed Kim ALLEGEDLY socked Kroy in the dome during a dispute but he declined any medical treatment at the time.

Kroy added he is afraid Kim will use any future appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta to talk smack about their divorce. He also doesn’t want the kids exposed to behavior that will impact their “mental health and well-being.” Real talk, the kids probably could have used this years ago.

So now Kroy wants a guardian ad litem for Kroy Jagger, Kash, and the twins Kane and Kaia to watch over their “best interests” because their parents can’t get it together enough to be adults.

He would prefer two people from a local mediation group to oversee an investigation into Kim’s behavior “immediately.” Kroy alleges she drives recklessly with the children in the car and he’s extremely concerned about Kim blowing cash on gambling.

Kim’s camp has yet to respond but will probably do so in the next five minutes, the way things are going.

