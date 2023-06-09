Kim Zolciak Drops Biermann Name and Teases RHOA Return

Kim Zolciak has become a busy bee since news broke of her impending financial disaster. She’s finding out the hard way that money doesn’t grow on trees and now she’s back on the comeback stroll.

After some fairly dark reports regarding her recent divorce from Kroy Biermann emerged, things weren’t looking great for Kimbo. She’s allegedly out of money due to gambling and Kroy has questioned her parenting skills.

Since she’s presumably not going back to nursing, Kim is trying to find her way back home, and home is apparently RHOA. Now Kim is teasing a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s letting go of the Biermann name. Tongues started wagging when she shared an interesting photo on Twitter.

Did Andy come through?

Kim posted a photo with OG Atlanta crew Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow, and Shereé Whitfield this week. It’s no secret Kim has probably been speed-dialing Andy Cohen because this woman is desperately in need of cash. Fans were aware she was on the radar when Kim popped up in the Season 15 trailer, but is there an official opening for Kim?

Look, RHOA is hanging on by a thread right now. NeNe Leakes could swoop in and save the whole lot just by muttering “bloop, blop, bleep” but she nuked any chance of returning to Bravo. That said, if viewers expect to see Kim’s dumpster fire go down on television, they would be disappointed.

She’s only on the new season for a cameo appearance and so far there are no current conversations regarding throwing Kim a peach. But we all know Andy loves a mess and this mess comes with a history, a new divorce, and what will be her “healing journey.”

In the interim, Kim is trying to make bank by selling diet aids on social media. Should you find yourself yearning for Kim’s weight loss information, you’ll have to visit her new Instagram at Kim Zolciak. She’s given Biermann the boot, at least from her name if not from the house.

