Was Kim Zolciak Trying to Distract From ATM Photos With RHOA Shots After Gambling Addiction Allegations?

Big Poppa and Papa Kroy have left the building. And Kim Zolciak is left holding the bag. Kim has had a lot of allegations come up as of late, and many narrowing in on her finances. Her financial issues are no secret at this point – she owes the tax man a wallop.

Her divorce is contentious as well. She’s instructed fans not to buy from her closet because Kroy Biermann allegedly hijacked the business. Kroy says otherwise. Also, it’s come up that Kroy had to stash away handbags because of Kim’s compulsive gambling. We know Kim has openly shared her love of gambling, but she has not been vocal on a full-on addiction. Only Kroy is bringing those rumors to the surface, plus bank statements that may or may not mean crypto used for gambling purposes.

The latest

Kim was seen at a Bitcoin ATM – not once, but twice this week pulling out stacks of bills. Does this mean she’s gambling? Not necessarily. She could be using it to pay some bills, bills, bills.

Following her candid moments at the ATM, Kim posted her much awaited one-episode cameo on Real Housewives of Atlanta this season. She teased with a “See you soon @Bravotv” in a pic with no other than DeShawn Snow, Lisa Wu, and “who gonna check me boo” Shereé Whitfield.

The photo showcases her leaner figure in what resembled a Grease Halloween costume. Didn’t you know? Kim is promoting diet pills now. And, right above in her bio, it still says, “Married to the most incredible man on this planet.”

Sources tell RadarOnline, the photo is to distract from the ATM photos. However, it was alleged that she wasn’t even trying to hide the cash withdrawals. Which one is it?

Sources also say the phone’s not ringing from Bravo. There has been no invitation to RHOA as peach-holder, or second look at Don’t Be Tardy.

To catch Kim somewhere besides the ATM, watch Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DOES THIS TELL US ABOUT KIM? WHAT WILL SHE BRING TO S15? IS SHE GETTING BACK ON BRAVO IN THE LONG RUN?