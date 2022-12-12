Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” during the interview, the former housewife answered no. It didn’t stop there.

According to Reality Blurb!, Bethenny did share that her team and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, didn’t feel the same way. “I didn’t but my daughter & team felt that way,” Bethenny tweeted.

Then Bethenny hopped over to Instagram to share her feelings. The Skinnygirl mogul shared that the WWHL taping was actually what she was “used to” in doing reality television. “My daughter and team thought it was a little hot & hostile in the clubhouse with a decent dose of shade…particularly surrounding the topic of #REWIVES, Bethenny wrote.

To give a little insight, in case you didn’t watch what happened, during the episode Andy questioned Bethenny about unfollowing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. The former apple holder admitted that there was actually no beef between the two. That didn’t set well with Jeff. He didn’t believe Bethenny and made it clear. He pretty much accused her of lying.

Andy had a bone to pick with her, too. He called her out for talking trash about the Real Housewives of New York. Then Bethenny turned right around and developed a rewatch podcast centered around what else? RHONY. Jeff even chimed in again to throw more shade by admitting that the whole podcast concept was “unoriginal”.

No word about Andy, but Bethenny did eventually share that Jeff had called her by phone to apologize. She said that he was certainly a “class act for apologizing.”

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]