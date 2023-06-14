Did Melissa Gorga Shade Teresa Giudice’s Daughters on Her Podcast?

While Real Housewives of New Jersey may have concluded Part 3 of its Reunion, the fallout will undoubtedly last a few weeks. It’s almost entertaining to see the unintended ripple effects of some reunion moments.

For example, many may have forgotten Margaret Josephs’ claim that Luis Ruelas threatened her son at work. Though Margaret claimed she had a recording, she wouldn’t provide it or any other piece of evidence.

This might’ve come and gone relatively quickly, but Melissa Gorga has used this opportunity as a vehicle to insult Teresa Giudice’s daughters, Gia, Milania, and Gabriella. And the Gorgas have all the more reason to be against Gia after the phone call fiasco at the reunion.

Melissa makes everything about her feud

The Instagram account RHONJ FACTS posted a snippet from Melissa’s podcast, On Display, talking about the situation. She said, “Margaret’s son is not someone who would make this up. He’s not a drama kid.” She continued, “He’s not one of the ones who are on our show, dolled up in confessionals talking sh*t. He’s not this kid. He doesn’t even want anything to do with the show.”

Now, it doesn’t take a supersleuth to realize Melissa might be talking about more than just Margaret’s son. There aren’t a lot of young people who get “dolled up in confessionals,” besides the Giudice daughters who’ve been around since Season 1. It’s no secret that Melissa has beef with Gia. But this situation had nothing to do with them in the first place. Mel just wants to make Tre and her family look bad.

It’s rather tragic seeing these adults dragging each other’s children into their feuds. Perhaps situations such as this just prove that the Gorgas’ time on-screen should be up by now. Still, Melissa’s phrasing on her podcast is quite clever. By refusing to call out anyone by name, she has plausible deniability, meaning the cycle of subtle, non-specific shading will turn on and on.

