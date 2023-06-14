Joe Gorga Calls Luis Ruelas a ‘Woman Abuser’ During RHONJ Reunion

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion aired last night, and there was a seismic shift. All of the cast members, as well as host Andy Cohen, acknowledged that matters between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga have never been worse. Both sides agreed to call it quits after the reunion, and adopt a no contact policy.

Dolores Catania opined that it might be good for a temporary break. But no one can say what will happen in the future. One thing is clear, Luis Ruelas has ignited the relationship between Teresa, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

He maintains that he approached the situation with an open mind. It was Mr. and Mrs. Namaste all the way from Teresa and Luis. At least that’s what they claimed. But the Gorgas accused Luis of inflaming tensions. Actually a lot of accusations came out at the reunion.

Luis responds by calling Joe “desperate”

Talking business failings is one thing, but making serious accusations that compromise a person’s character is another. Though, with Luis, one can’t help but react to all the news coming out about his ex-fiancée.

Just as recently as early June, news broke that Luis’s ex filed a restraining order against him for allegedly hiring a private investigator to follow her.

During a heated exchange between Joe and Luis, Teresa’s brother accused her husband of being a “woman abuser.”

“You’re a woman abuser brother. That’s what you are. That’s why I don’t respect you. And I held it in for so long,” Joe said to Luis.

“Desperate people do desperate things. You are gonna meet your match one day,” Luis replied among the chorus of comments coming from Melissa, Teresa, and Dolores.

“Don’t say that to my husband,” Teresa responded.

Dolores said under her breath, “this is not going to be good.”

Frankly, the comment was out of line and highly damaging without proof. Joe had enough of an arsenal to go after his brother-in-law without hitting below the belt.

