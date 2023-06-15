Jennifer Aydin Calls on Fans To Attack Instagram Troll

Jennifer Aydin is one of the most polarizing Housewives in the franchise. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has always been rather abrasive.

Some fans appreciate how honest she is. Others simply find her funny. Some find her funny because of how ridiculous she acts.

But many find her confrontational nature to be too much. Not only that but oftentimes, her demeanor comes off as totally phony. It seems she even bugs everyone else in the industry, and perhaps even her own husband. Well, looks like Jennifer’s had about enough.

Jennifer gets fed up with trolling DMs

Image: via @jenniferaydin on Instagram

Jennifer posted a screenshot on her story featuring bullying DMs. At the top of the post, Jennifer wrote, “Who wanna f*ck w/ this troll for me?”

The image was slightly cut off, but the first message said “boogawolf and you fix your nose every 2 business days.” Fans might recall that “boogawolf” was Jennifer’s strange insult toward Margaret Josephs. The bully went on, “Since you are projecting. Is that nose gonna keep Bill happy. Girl stfu.”

Later, Jennifer posted an earring she found to her story, “In case someone [was] looking for it.” Jennifer’s troll responded to the story over DM and said, “Is it Bill’s mistress?” This referred to Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, who cheated on her in the past. At that point, Jennifer decided she’d had enough, and responded, “Ok a***ole. Time to block you and put you on blast.”

This is a complicated situation. On the one hand, the troll definitely should not have been bullying Jennifer. Bullying is never right under any circumstance. But on the other hand, it doesn’t seem right for Jennifer to retaliate.

Jennifer should know that this kind of trolling comes with the territory of reality TV stardom. So many celebrities experience online abuse and can turn the other cheek. And at the same time, so many people experience cyberbullying every day who don’t have 500,000 followers to deploy against their trolls. It feels like an abuse of power.

And in this age, where people will dox each other online for very little reason, people with power should be more careful about whom they spotlight. And again, this is not a condoning of the troll’s actions. But it’s worth noting that their account doesn’t appear to exist anymore. Either Jennifer scared them off Instagram, or her fans did, and in either case, that’s not a great look. It comes off as petty. But then again, Jennifer’s always had a victim complex.

