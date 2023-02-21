Tamra Judge Says That Jennifer Aydin “Bugs The S–t Out Of Her” And Suggests That She Annoys Her Husband Bill Aydin

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off with some fireworks. Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania started off the season at odds. At the men’s calendar shoot, Jennifer sounded off about what a terrible friend Dolores is. “She’s never been my friend,” Jennifer remarked. “She’s phony, she’s f—king two-faced.”

Soon after, Paterson Dolores entered the chat. Clearly, there was some bad blood left over after the Season 12 reunion. But Dolores missed the memo.

Jennifer and her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs have bumped heads from the jump. Margaret slammed Jennifer for being a stay-at-home mom. And the mom of five called Margaret “sloppy” for sleeping with her older boss years ago. I think both the ladies are wrong here. Not cool at all.

Last season, Margaret dug up one of Jennifer’s secrets. Her husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her. Although it was painful, Jennifer admitted it. He strayed from their marriage over a decade before when she was pregnant.

According to the Season 13 trailer, Jennifer and Margaret will be feuding again. Margaret is pissed because Jennifer spread the Melissa Gorga cheating allegations. We know that Jennifer is Team Teresa Giudice. And Margaret is…not.

Margaret recently appeared on the podcast, Two T’s in a Pod. According to Reality Blurb!, host Tamra Judge was more than happy to share her opinions about Jennifer.

“I gotta tell you… Jennifer Aydin bugs the sh-t out of me,” Tamra said. “Now that voice that she talks in when she’s yelling, is that her normal voice, or does she have a TV voice?”

Margaret responded, “I don’t know what she does.” The designer said that her co-star has a “drunk” voice that she has perfected talking over.

She continued, “Her and I just don’t see eye to eye. Something about her gets under my skin.”

But Tamra wasn’t done criticizing Jennifer yet. Shocker! “I think she even bugs her husband [Dr. Bill Aydin], the way he looks at her sometimes,” she opined.

Of course, Margaret agreed. “Oh, for sure. Without a doubt,” she said. “To me, Bill is a saint.” Strange that she would slam a “saint” like Bill and bring up how he cheated. Just saying!

