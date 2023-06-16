Kenya Moore’s Ex Hires New Attorney After Being Dumped by Divorce Lawyer

Kenya Moore isn’t the only one who dumped Marc Daly. While many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans gave Marc the side-eye from the beginning, it took a minute for Kenya to get on board. After never-ending conflicts, Kenya and Marc pulled the plug on their relatively short relationship.

Their divorce began in 2021 and still continues to this day. The former couple has had several disputes over custody, their child appearing on television, and who deserves Moore Manor. Spoiler alert: only Kenya deserves Moore Manor.

Marc wants all of the divorce docs sealed by the courts, but first, he needed another attorney. After his original lawyer said thank u next, he finally found proper representation. Radar has the details on Marc’s litigious journey.

New lawyer who ‘dis?

Good news for Marc, a lawyer decided to work with him! Court documents show the lucky law person in question is Whitney Mauk. She will take the reins in Marc’s quest to get a house that isn’t his.

Last month Marc’s former attorney Regina Edwards peaced out when she received permission from the judge to remove herself as his counsel. She advised that Marc knew she was taking a hike and he would be responsible for obtaining another lawyer.

These developments come as Marc, Kenya, and their respective legal teams prepare for the divorce trial that will begin shortly. When Marc and Kenny originally parted ways, she immediately filed for primary custody of Brooklyn Daly.

At that time, Marc did not want Brooklyn filmed for RHOA without his prior approval. Kenya explained to the judge it is part of her job description to share her life on the reality television show she gets paid for.

Heading to court this month

Thankfully the court slapped that idea out of the water and Kenya was permitted to film with her daughter. That said, Marc was allowed to have “input” on her scenes and I’m sure he is a literal warehouse of knowledge – said no one ever. Meanwhile, the judge said Kenya cannot place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

Additionally, “The evidence has further shown that if [Kenya] is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed.” So at least Marc was properly checked on having any control over how Kenya makes a salary. Eventually, the former couple agreed Kenny will have primary custody and Marc has visitation.

Hopefully, they will be able to resolve the pending issues with the divorce and all move on peacefully. The trial will begin this month.

