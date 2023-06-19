Ariana and Brielle Biermann Wish Kroy a Happy Father’s Day

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Ariana and Brielle Biermann might have some pretty messed up parents right now, but their hearts seem to be in a safe space. Amid the destruction of Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s marriage, the girls acknowledged Kroy for Father’s Day.

Kim’s oldest daughters are adults and hopefully rise above their parents’ issues. Many might assume they are locked under Kim’s protective ego. But Ariana and Brielle still love the man who gave them siblings and a last name.

No hard feelings?

How are Brielle and Ariana acting more maturely than Kim and Kroy right now? While their parents melt down and sink in their mutual mudslinging, the kids are taking the high road. Brielle shared a Happy Father’s Day post on her Instagram Stories.

Seeing as Kim and Kroy are irrevocably damaged and no longer communicating with each other, Ariana and Brielle aren’t letting the woes of their folks rain on their parades. Up until February of this year, the sisters were echoing the words of Kim and said reports of losing the Atlanta home were preposterous.

Ariana also felt the love

Ariana also showed her appreciation of Kroy and posted on her Insta Stories as well. Her shot included Brielle and added, “Happy Father’s Day, I love you,” so apparently Kroy hasn’t alienated everyone.

Brielle and Ariana were pretty much raised on Real Housewives of Atlanta. They were with Kim every step of her jOuRnEy and you know these girls have seen things. Despite a fierce loyalty to their mom, I’m glad they didn’t use Father’s Day to take anything out on Kroy.

Back in 2022, there were murmurs that Ariana and Brielle were moving to LA to film their own reality show, but it apparently never took off. Hopefully, the young ladies are somehow supplementing their income because Kim and Kroy sure as hell don’t have anything to offer other than good thoughts at this time.

