Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ‘Hate Each Other,’ No Chance of Reconciliation

If you thought they were doing it for the sake of drama, you would be wrong. If you thought they were doing it to get another show, also wrong. Apparently, the nasty breakdown of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s relationship is 100% authentic. I guess Real Housewives of Atlanta’s loss is the court system’s gain.

In the interest of transparency, it’s valid to question the motives of most reality stars. Especially if they are in a financial quandary. Kim and Kroy were once madly in love, but the love seemed to dissipate when the money disappeared. And according to people on the inside, this romance has flatlined and the time of death has been announced. TMZ has the details.

RIP Kim and Kroy

Don’t cling to any hopes of a Hallmark Channel reconciliation, because it’s not happening. Insiders close to Kim and Kroy say they have stopped speaking. Which is good considering the cops would get called every time they had a conversation.

The estranged couple are currently using their attorneys to communicate and still live under the same roof. They are in separate parts of the house and the four kids have remained with them the entire time. Which means they’ve been present for all of the fights and fu-kery.

Sources are positive Kim and Kroy will never be able to repair the damage done as a result of the divorce. “They hate each other. It’s very contentious,” the insider shared. Kroy has filed to have Kim removed from the premises and claims Kim is a danger to the children. Kim implied Kroy is channeling Jerry Garcia and isn’t a reliable parent.

Kim has also alluded to suffering from Kroy’s emotional abuse over the years and Kroy tagged Kim as a high roller with a low balance. Along with their mutual personal issues, Kim and Kroy are on the hook for a hefty debt to the IRS totaling over $1 million. As always, Team Kids.

TELL US – WHAT’S NEXT FOR KIM AND KROY? WILL THE JUDGE DECIDE TO THROW KIM OUT OF THE HOUSE?