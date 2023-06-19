Bethenny Frankel Compares Feuding Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga to Princes William and Harry

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is at it again. Bethenny loves to share her thoughts on social media. She reviews skin care products and serves up brutal honesty.

Bethenny also weighs in on all the Real Housewives drama. But one of her favorite topics of conversation is Prince Harry, Prince William, and Meghan Markle. And now, Bethenny has married her two favorite subjects together.

Teresa and Joe are like the Jersey royal family

In a recent TikTok, Bethenny compared the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry to the Real Housewives of New Jersey battle between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga. And she has the solution!

“My feeling is that whether it’s William and Harry or Teresa and Joe Gorga, the spouses have to stay out of it,” she explained. “The two siblings need to lock themselves in a room with the right person.” So, take a seat Meghan, Melissa Gorga, and Luis Ruelas.

“One day, God forbid someone has a health issue, something goes on with one of the kids, there are weddings, there are other things, and then they’re gonna wish they had made up for lost time,” the RHONY alum continued. “Who cares about Luis? And who cares about Melissa?” Some RHONJ viewers probably agree after that stressful reunion.

“Get them out of it. They shouldn’t be part of the conversation. The two siblings need to work it out — not because blood is thicker than water, just because they’re family, and they love each other, and they’re going to regret it if they don’t do it now,” she added.

Hopefully, Teresa and Joe will eventually find a way to make amends, but not anytime soon. They left destruction in their wake after the reunion. And Teresa’s new hubby Luis wasn’t helping matters.

