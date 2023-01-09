Bethenny Frankel Calls Prince Harry “Crazy” For Oversharing In His New Memoir

Ever complaining, rarely explaining. It’s the curious case of a prince wanting to control his image, cutting ties with his former life to do so, then failing miserably once left to his own devices. At this point, the amount of dirty laundry that Prince Harry has aired in his memoir “Spare” has resulted in ridicule for both himself and his family.

The book is to be released January 10, 2023, yet snippets from the publication have circulated on the internet. Harry wrote about his first sexual experience, serving in Afganistan, and a vicious fight with his brother, Prince William, among other claims.

According to Us Weekly, Bethenny Frankel is one celebrity who is partaking in the backlash. She took to her Instagram to share a video tearing into the endlessly aggrieved couple. “Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to Dirty Harry Laundry?” Bethenny joked. “I mean if I had a nickel for every person who had thrown down with a family member, a brother … It’s crazy. How much more?”

The Real Housewives of New York alum, who famously coined the term “mention it all” during a crazy cast fight, speculated as to how far the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intended to go.

Bethenny continued, “Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next? Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William…We get it. We got it.” She added, “I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals?”

Since the Prince’s tirade may never end, perhaps a better strategy for sanity is “leaning into” the drama. The SkinnyGirl founder suggested she was getting hooked, despite her advice that the Sussexes avoid spilling more royal tea.

“Say more so I can say more,” Bethenny continued. “Like, I was saying stop it. I’m wrong. Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next,” she added. Despite her proclamation, Bethenny will not be purchasing Harry’s book. She explained, “I’m not gonna buy [his book] or read it. I will not pay the money. We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough.” As if any of this wasn’t comical enough, Bethenny projected what most of us feel by captioning the post, “Saturday Night Live skit material.” RELATED: Netflix Releases Trailer For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Docuseries The RHONY alum presented some empathy for Meghan and her experience within the royal family. Bethenny opined, “Racism exists in the world & perhaps in the monarchy. These two seem to have disliked their two years before exile. We get it. Many of us believe some of it. Asked and answered. The media won’t stop with it so I now find it comical. I’m open to interpretation but it’s giving babies who want attention and need to be picked up every time they cry and we may prefer the Ferber method for these two,” she said. Well, there’s only so far anybody’s empathy will go for the duo of victimized millionaires. And this isn’t Bethenny’s first time criticizing Meghan. While Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was airing in 2022, the New York native labelled her a “terrible businessperson” in a TikTok video. Bethenny opined, “Timing is Everything, don’t believe your own BS & play chess not checkers.” It seems Bethenny’s criticism of Meghan has more to do with her behavior after she left the royal family, a move that got her previously “trolled” by fans of the couple. Though Bethenny commiserated with the Duchess’s experience in the institution as a “terrible, terrible situation,” she suggested that Meghan is now, “f-king it up.”

“She’s a polarizing person, don’t get it twisted,” the RHONY alum continued. After the couple’s CBS interview in March 2021, Bethenny was hit by a backlash for her comments. She added, “It was brutal, I’m not going to lie. It would have been so easy to just not say anything…and now the tide’s turned [on her]….It may not be the message, it’s the messenger.”

[Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images]