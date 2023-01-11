Bethenny Frankel Explains Her Obsession With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has taken to Instagram to share her wise insights again. This time she discussed her latest “obsession” which many of us undoubtedly share, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the last month alone, the couple released a six-part Netflix documentary series, followed by two sit down interviews with Harry. All of this in anticipation of his newly released memoir, Spare. Shocking revelations were made in the memoir, and the couple is inescapable lately.

Page Six reported Bethenny posted a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind her obsession and offering some of her own advice for the couple. She also highlighted the potential flaws in their PR strategy.

She started the rant explaining why she is “obsessed” with Harry and Meghan. “Because of the greater meaning. It’s not necessarily what we say or what we do but it’s how we do it. To scorch the earth and to burn bridges and to handle a situation in such a reckless salacious manner doesn’t achieve the result,” Bethenny stated. “The royal family is more popular than they were before you started this circus.”

She continued, “The focus is on this whole massive charade versus the actual issues versus anyone talking about the actual racism in society as it pertains to this matter, or the mental health of it, or the sibling rivalry, or the relentlessness about paparazzi, and in life and in business, I’ve learned that you don’t take every single opportunity to scorch and torch the joint, Khaleesi style.”

She proceeded to suggest the couple handle their issues in a more diplomatic and cautious manner. “You might be able to get further by playing chess and not checkers. While I’ve worked with many people in my career there have been issues that I would like to change. Instead of scorching the earth because I was scorned, I handled them professionally, and this is so much more important because this is about someone’s family,” the RHONY alum stated.

The Skinnygirl mogul continued, “While people have said I’m a reality star star that has written books and been on reality television and shared certain aspects of my personal life, I have spared most aspects of my personal life, specifically because I have a daughter.”

Bethenny then related the situation to her own very public divorce from ex Jason Hoppy a few years ago. “As it pertains to my wretched divorce, court documents released some things, but I have spoken very little about the specifics of that matter because I do have a daughter, so I don’t believe in just torching the joint,” she said. “I believe in playing the long game and finding a way to get your point across and not distract from the matter at hand.”

The former housewife concluded, “This has been the greatest spectacle to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that have left us just shaking our heads about these two people. So, you can like me, not like me, agree with me or not agree with me, but we can learn a lot from Harry and Meghan about what not to do on a trajectory in business or in our personal lives. It’s not necessarily the content; it’s the delivery, and the delivery has gotten lost,” Bethenny added.

Tell us how you really feel Bethenny! While many of the comments under the post voiced support for the royal couple and took Bethenny to task for not showing more empathy, others sided with the ex housewife’s take on the situation. One thing you can’t argue with, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are as polarizing as ever. Something tells me the “scorch and torch” Sussex tour isn’t anywhere near finished.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]