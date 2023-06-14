Kim Zolciak Defends Her Parenting, Says Kroy Biermann Is Mentally Abusive

Even though it’s June, if you’re chilly, warm yourselves by the dumpster fire known as Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s destroyed marriage. What Real Housewives of Atlanta is lacking in content, Kim and Kroy are making up for it with no cameras.

The hits keep coming and at this point, I’m beginning to wonder what the end game will be. Kim and Kroy claim to have the best interests of their children in mind. But their public antics heartily dispute that sentiment. This week we learned Kroy believes Kim might be a danger to their kids and like clockwork, Kim has a response. TMZ has the details.

Kim calls Kroy a liar

After Kroy challenged Kim’s ability to parent, she’s now saying he’s mentally abusive and has been for quite some time. Her attorney released a statement in conjunction with Kroy’s latest implication.

David Beaudry, Kim’s lawyer, advised Kroy’s desire to showcase Kim as a bad mom is damaging to both Kim and the kids. To be fair, feral cats might do a better job with the children the way their parents are acting.

The attorney said, “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

He added, “She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.” The general public might be checking Kim on a few of these details. It always seemed she paid more attention to her Solo cups than anything else.

Kroy’s latest move was requesting the court to set up a guardian for their four children as divorce proceedings continue. He alleged he’s tried to “protect” them but Kim repeatedly speaks in an “abusive” and “derogatory” manner about the divorce when the children are present.

As the former couple continues to bash each other and try to cement their stance as the biggest martyr, neither will voluntarily leave the home, which further places the kids in a bad situation. Team Kids.

