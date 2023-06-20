Shahs of Sunset Alum Nema Vand Directed Ariana Madix’s Duracell Commercial

Former Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand has been outspoken recently about some of his famous friends. He went to high school with Meghan Markle and discussed how she flirted with him.

Nema also found himself Scandoval adjacent. After Raquel Leviss called off her engagement to James Kennedy, she dated Nema. There were rumors afoot that Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, were in an open relationship.

Nema asked Raquel if she would be interested. According to him, she responded, “I would hook up with Ariana though, I wouldn’t hook up with Tom.” Now Nema is sharing his impressions of Ariana after working with her.

Remembering Ariana’s good vibes

Nema was a guest on Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans. He shared how he recently directed Ariana for a battery commercial.

“It’s a really cool thing when directing crosses over into the Bravo world. And I’m out of the Bravo world now, but we had a client… [they] had a campaign with Ariana and when they found out I knew Ariana, we were part of the same group of friends, it was just, like, ‘Oh yeah, we want her to feel comfortable. We should do that,’” Nema explained. “And it was a real worlds crossing… Ariana was amazing, by the way.” He directed the commercial in Ariana’s home.

Although the former Bravo star wasn’t very close to Ariana, he praised her positivity and kindness. “One thing that always stuck out to me about her was she was always nice to me. Ariana, from Day 1, every time I met her… she would always come out of her way and be like, ‘How are you doing? How are things? How are you enjoying the process?’” Nema recalled. “And I was always taken aback by how nice of a human being this person was.”

Since Shahs of Sunset wrapped, Nema has been living his best life in New York City and directing films and commercials.

