Nema Vand Claims Raquel Leviss Wanted to Hook Up With Ariana Madix, Not Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules fans must be so desensitized to the continued sensation that is Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair. New details and revelations are continuously coming to light, over three months since news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix.

Just this week, the final episode of the VPR reunion aired. Besides the obvious turmoil within the cast, Raquel gave a solo interview during which she admitted to multiple sexual encounters as far back as Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. The edited timeline, coupled with Sandoval’s premeditated deceit about what happened, shocked viewers again.

Now, a famous ex-boyfriend of Raquel’s is sharing his private conversation with the former beauty pageant contestant. There is evidence that Raquel knew Sandoval was playing her, as well as hints that the VPR star was interested in intimacy with Ariana over the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Vand thinks Raquel knew what Sandoval was doing

Nema Vand, a Shahs of Sunset alum, briefly dated Raquel after she called off her engagement with James Kennedy. He appeared on Scheana’s podcast Scheananigans to spill some tea on what his ex knew and when.

Notably, there was a rumor circulating before Scandoval broke that Ariana and her ex-boyfriend were in an open relationship. Nema asked Raquel if she had heard the rumor and would she act on it if it were true.

“I was like, ‘Oh, would you ever do that like would you ever consider that?’ And she’s like, ‘No no no I would never,’ he said.

“She’s like, ‘I would hook up with Ariana though, I wouldn’t hook up with Tom,’” Vand claimed.

Allegedly, Raquel told Vand about a conversation she had with Sandoval in April 2022. The seeds were being sown already. The duo also, “were in the hot tub until like 5 a.m.,” Vand revealed. The VPR star told him that she and Sandoval, “watched the sunrise together.”

Vand recalled Raquel telling him that, “Tom allegedly was like, ‘You know, we have an open thing, like, we can hook up with whoever we want,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, do they?’”

The Shahs of Sunset alum doesn’t buy the innocent, naïve vibe that Raquel gave off. He called her, “smart.” As far as the open relationship statement, Vand thinks Sandoval was “just planting the seed that you and I could hook up here, and it would totally be OK.”

Sandoval’s deception is well documented at this point. But Vand confirmed his belief that Raquel was blind to it at all.

“So she knew exactly what he was doing,” he stated.

There’s some intrigue when Vand’s statement is coupled with Raquel’s post-reunion interview. During the sit-down with Andy Cohen, Raquel admitted to suggesting a throuple with Sandoval and Ariana.

“I mean I even suggested maybe like, ‘What would Ariana think about like having me as an addition?’ And he was like, ‘No no no she would not be into that,’” Raquel said in the interview. “I love Ariana as a person and then also I’m in love with Tom Sandoval, so yeah it didn’t seem that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question. God he’s gonna kill me I just hate lying so much.”

