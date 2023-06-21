Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

Dina Manzo is a sometimes forgotten OG from Real Housewives of New Jersey. She hasn’t been a staple on the show for as long as Teresa Giudice and couldn’t have possibly caused as much infamous chaos as Danielle Staub. But Dina was there from the beginning with her wacky family dynamics and hairless cats, and she should be respected for that.

I am a RHONJ fan that has always wanted more Dina on the show. Her life since leaving the show has only managed to get more interesting, from her contentious relationship with Caroline Manzo to being a victim in a violent home invasion. Dina was also an OG zen girlie on the show, always touting her affirmations and setting boundaries. Tre might want us to believe she’s the namaste, but that’s totally the Dina Manzo effect.

Dina’s life has been way more Malibu since exiting RHONJ. Now, she’s made the move even more permanent with a new real estate purchase. According to the Dirt, Dina and David Cantin shelled out a whopping $16 million for a new home in Montecito. Unfortunately, they’re way closer to Santa Barbara than Los Angeles, ruining any idea for a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameo. On the upside? Dina is now neighbors with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to the Los Angeles Times. The RHOBH ladies are seething with jealously.

Dina Manzo epitomizes Real Housewives of RICH

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Dina Manzo — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Dina and David’s new home is nearly 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms and just as many bathrooms (via Zillow). David apparently makes a lot of money in the automotive industry to afford the down payment on a multi-million dollar home. The house last sold in 2020 for $4.8 million, but the previous owner made some contemporary updates that resulted in a much higher price tag.

The home itself is very Dina. It looks like it was plucked out of the Mediterranean, with plenty of space for her animals to frolic and for her to charge her crystals in the moonlight. Truthfully, Dina’s new home may be one of my new favorites across the Real Housewives franchise, and I only wish the Bravo cameras were able to show off its grandeur on one of their shows.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DINA MANZO’S NEW HOME? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SHE CAN AFFORD SUCH AN EXPENSIVE HOUSE?