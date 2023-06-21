EXCLUSIVE: Eboni K. Williams Has Some Advice for Kim Zolciak Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

It’s not much of a secret that Eboni K. Williams had a bad experience with Bravo, mostly thanks to her costars. But thanks to her experience on Real Housewives of New York, she became all the more credible in her journalism around reality TV.

When Eboni speaks about another celebrity, her takes don’t feel like they’re from out of left field. For the most part, what she says sounds very reasonable. It was only a matter of time before she’d comment on Kim Zolciak’s divorce from Kroy Biermann, considering the pair’s open hatred of each other.

On her Holding Court podcast, Eboni said that she saw the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars’ divorce coming from a mile away. In an exclusive interview with Reality Tea, Eboni got the chance to speak about everything going on with her, as well as what she said regarding Kim.

Eboni’s thoughts on Kim and Kroy

“First of all, let’s be clear, I’m not even demonizing Kim in this … I believe that people are completely disingenuous when they pretend as if financial positioning and social structure and status are not innately essential elements of assessing marriage, period.”

She went on to say that since Kroy’s football career was inevitably going to end, and he wouldn’t be so flashy or relevant anymore, Kim was going to lose finances and interest. And funnily enough, Kim is now the more relevant of the two. “She didn’t sign up to have to carry the financial and the cultural shininess of it by herself and that’s essentially where she landed.”

As far as advice, she had two main pieces. She said first that “somebody should move out, even though … I understand why neither one of them want to move out of the house … But if at least even half of the allegations we’re hearing are true, somebody could get seriously hurt.” As she said, safety matters more than the house, and “we can get [Kim] a new one.” With Kroy filing to remove Kim, it’s probably best if she gets on her way.

Her second piece of advice was for Kim to “absolutely go back on reality TV. Kim Zolciak, one of her objective skillsets is being compelling on reality TV. At this point that is a verifiable, certified, monetary skillset.” As they say, if you’re good at something, never do it for free. Kim has teased a return to RHOA, and for her sake, that would be ideal.

