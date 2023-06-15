Kroy Biermann Files To Remove Kim Zolciak from Georgia Mansion: Kim Responds

It’s all turned to crap for Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak. They’ve lost all their money, seemingly lost all of their sense, and their impending divorce is filthier than your favorite martini. For anyone interested, you will not see this play out on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Obviously, it doesn’t help these two have continued living and fighting under the same roof amid the messiness. Now Kroy is finally making a move to change the environment and Kim is fighting back. The Blast has the scoop.

Is Kimbo getting the heave-ho?

New legal docs show, despite their contentious relationship, Kroy has been residing in the den of hate with their four kids. He has requested to be “awarded exclusive, temporary, and permanent use and possession of the marital residence…in Alpharetta, Georgia.” Furthermore, Kroy wants Kim to be “restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence.”

Basically, Kroy did this after Kim filed for full physical custody of the children. It is assumed that whoever gets the house, gets the kids. This is following Kim accusing Kroy of being too into his Cheech and Chong lifestyle and Kroy checking Kim for gambling away their money. ALLEGEDLY.

The court has been advised via Kroy he agrees their bank account, or what’s left of it, should be equally divided due to their long relationship.

Kim enters the chat

According to Radar, Kim is certainly not having it. In her response filing, Kim states she is a “loving, fit and proper parent to have joint legal and primary physical custody of [the kids].” She also doesn’t want Kroy to have exclusive rights to the house.

Her camp states the former couple jointly own the residence that was acquired during the course of their marriage. The docs read, “[Kim] desires any and all pre-marital assets, gifts, and inheritances of either party shall be retained and assigned to the party who owned the asset or property before the marriage or received the gift or inheritance in accordance with the law of the State of Georgia.”

She additionally requested that Biermann be bounced from her name and wants Kroy to pay her legal fees.

Let’s all send our thoughts and prayers to the judge during these trying times. Hopefully one of them has to leave so the kids are no longer subjected to their parents arguing.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK THE JUDGE WILL DO? SHOULD KIM GET THE HOUSE AND KIDS?