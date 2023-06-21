Jennifer Fessler ‘Manifested’ Cannes Lions Appearance

She’s not in Jersey anymore. Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie Jennifer Fessler got the experience of a lifetime when she got to attend the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. The waters of the Riviera sparkle better than at the Shore. A cool, old world glam.

The happenstance started with a work trip to the South of France. Jennifer’s husband, attorney Jeff Fessler, needed to hit up Monaco and the couple decided to travel together. She was spotted on location after the Season 13 star posted a series of Instagram posts. Jennifer was invited to participate with the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast earlier this week at Spotify Beach.

Instagram posts got Jennifer an invite

“This is glamorous. This is setting the bar,” Jennifer reacted to her co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real. “I’m not thinking the bar is gonna go any higher than this.”

Jennifer explained how she came to be on the French Riviera in the first place. She said, “this was me tagging along on a work trip with my husband — he has business in Monaco — and I was like, ‘You are not going to Monaco without me.’”

The special taping at Spotify Beach featured a slew of prime content creators recording at the dream location in Cannes, France.

“You guys manifested this? I don’t think so! I think I was definitely the one doing the manifesting,” Jennifer joked.

She added, “Who would have thought that I would have ended up at Club Spotify here in, like, the middle of Cannes at this content creator festival with my two favorites?”

As much as the surroundings wowed the RHONJ star, she was also coveting her cozy pants and normal weekday routine.

“On any given Monday for the past [almost 55] years I would have been, like, trying to will myself into a pair of Lululemons, probably then taking them off and then getting back into bed ’cause after all, it was Monday and that was too much to deal with,” Jennifer joked.

Certainly, her freshman season on RHONJ would have prepared Jennifer for some aspects of Cannes, like endless rosé.

Ultimately, Jennifer appreciated the experience but felt out of place.

“I would not be here in Cannes,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of New Jersey just finished its thirteenth season. Casting for the next season has yet to be confirmed.

