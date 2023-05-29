Teresa Giudice Reveals Jen Fessler Apologized to Her for Leaving Wedding Early

The stock certainly went down on Jennifer Fessler this season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and after the received backlash, she’s changing her tune.

We know Teresa Giudice’s wedding was a mix of love, light, and pure mess. Of course, Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped her big day to make it all about them. And other co-stars like Rachel and John Fuda decided to follow the leader and ditch as well.

Some of Tre’s other frenemies, including Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, also attended. However, Margaret and her puppet of a spouse left the ceremony early to show support for the Gorgas. “I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there,” Margaret explained. “I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my close friends are not doing well.” Give me a break, Margaret. Just say you wanted to fall in line like a good soldier to secure a spot for next season. That is if you’ll be there. Hehe.

Jen Fessler apologized to Tre

If you’ve been catching on here, it won’t surprise you that Jen Fessler also left the wedding early. Everyone on “Team Melissa” — which is a Division III team in the Bravo sphere — followed suit and either skipped the wedding or left before it was over to prove their loyalty to the Gorgas. Who are the Gorgas again?

During the RHONJ After Show, Teresa addressed Marge’s decision, saying she “shouldn’t have come” if “she didn’t want to.”

During a separate interview with Jen, she spoke about her decision to leave the wedding early, adding that she regrets her choice. [It] was the wrong thing for me to do, 100 percent,” she said. “In hindsight, I just, I felt really badly about it. [A] wedding is sacred.”

Despite her actions at the moment, according to Tre, Jen called her “the next day to apologize.”

As of now, Bravo has yet to determine what will happen with the cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Will they all make a return? Will either Teresa or Melissa be fired? What I do know is that the network will need to make the tough decision and make a move before Jersey turns into the tragedy that is the Real Housewives of New York.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c.

