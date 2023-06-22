Stassi Schroeder Doesn’t Trust Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright After Wedding Drama

Diamonds are forever, and so is this unresolved wedding drama. It all started when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright skipped Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in Rome, Italy, in May 2022. Recollections varied as to when Stassi was told that her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars wouldn’t be attending.

Jax and Brittany maintain that they did keep Stassi in the loop, but were faced with multiple challenges that prevented them from leaving the United States. The Off With My Head author claims they ditched her nuptials in the last moment. And also that Jax was rage texting to her husband Beau Clark’s friends conflicting information.

There’s been a dignified silence since. Last we heard, Stassi wasn’t ready to move on. And just recently, she confirmed that this is still the case.

Stassi will never be “besties” with Jax and Brittany again

During the Tuesday, June 20 episode of The Toast podcast, Stassi said she will maintain a distance from Jax and Brittany.

“I do miss them at times. They hurt me — they really did. It feels like I can’t trust them anymore,” Stassi explained. “I am over it but it doesn’t mean I have to go be besties with these people again.”

Stassi was co-hosting the podcast with Jackie Oshry. She described the belittlement she felt when Jax minimized the importance of her dream wedding. Covid regulations curtailed any major plans Stassi had when she first wed Beau two years prior.

“I think what hurts the most is how Jax says, ‘We already went to their first wedding.’ We didn’t get to have one — we literally just signed papers in Katie Maloney’s backyard [in October 2020] during my baby shower with less than 10 people. It wasn’t a wedding,” Stassi revealed.

Jax and Brittany’s lack of communication meant that their places were saved at the wedding ceremony and reception. Stassi claimed she could have filled the spots with other family members or friends that didn’t make the initial guest list. She returned their money, but severed all communication.

“I gave them the opportunity to back out and they didn’t. Then as I was getting on the plane, I got a text from Brittany. That feels way more hurtful,” Stassi said. “I think that was a huge part of why it hurt even more. I had to cut family members and so many people I would have loved to have there. So, they took up two spaces.”

Perhaps this feud will never be resolved. But without their constant contact on Vanderpump Rules, it hardly seems an issue. It’s not going to give us drama filled reality TV.

