‘I’m Hard as a Rock’: Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lawrence Share a Kiss on WWHL

Andy Cohen admitted to being “bone-hard” after his kiss with Jennifer Lawrence on Watch What Happens Live.

The Bravo executive has been hosting his show, WWHL, since 2009. It’s a pop-culture roundup-style show that features different guests — namely cast members of the Real Housewives and other network shows, A-List stars like The Kardashians, and even politicians, like Hillary Clinton.

Watch What Happens Live isn’t your typical late-night talk show, though. It’s fun, unique, and a little risqué. Consequently, Andy certainly gets pretty frisky with his guests occasionally. Of course, it’s all in jest, but it certainly makes for an entertaining watch. He’s flirted big time with guests like Amir Lancaster from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. And he’s kissed a handful of stars, including Fredrik Eklund and now, J-Law.

Andy is “hard as a rock” after planting one on Jennifer Lawrence

At the start of the WWHL After Show, Andy and Jennifer were chatting about a potential kiss between them. “You’ve kissed John Mayer, but you’ve never kissed me,” Jennifer told Cohen. “I guess he’s more your type.”

Andy admitted to being attracted to the Hunger Games actress before revealing he’d be open to a smooch with her. “I’d love to kiss you — consensually,” he said.

The pair went back and forth briefly before mustering the courage to embrace each other on camera.

“Are we doing it now?” Jennifer asked. Then, the pair approached each other, jittery and all, and slowly leaned in until their lips locked.

The audience went wild, and Andy was smiling like a schoolboy. “Thank you,” he said before Lawrence asked him if his man parts “moved” during the encounter.

“Did it do anything?” she asked. “I’m hard as a rock; I’m bone-hard,” Andy joked in response.

