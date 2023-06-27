Dr. Wendy Osefo Teases ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Fractures’ in RHOP Season 8

It feels as if the Real Housewives of Potomac left a lot to be resolved. The Season 7 reunion created more questions than answers as Juan Dixon’s alleged affair came to light and Robyn Dixon’s plan to monetize the details was exposed.

Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo’s issues seemed lacking in resolution as well. For sure those two would keep having issues after the former poured a drink on Wendy. Wendy is, frankly, far too accomplished and distinguished to mess with Mia.

So the stage was set for a tumultuous Season 8. And Wendy confirmed as much to Page Six last week.

Wendy says the cast will “work through it”

“You guys are in for an amazing Season 8. It is lots of flare and fireworks,” the political commentator said during Miss Diddy’s annual A Toast to Black Hollywood event.

Wendy’s biggest challenge was to film with Mia again. She called the experience, “interesting, to say the least.”

“We’re not all BFFs,” Wendy teased upcoming drama.

As for the usual split in the groups, Robyn and Gizelle Bryant stick together no matter what. Meanwhile, Ashley Darby and Karen Huger were loyal friends to Wendy in Miami when Mia kicked her out of the house. She teased that viewers will “get an insider look on the fractures,” both new and old. “We work through it,” Wendy revealed, “and you guys get a front row seat of that.”

During the event, Wendy was asked to toast her most inspiring co-star. She joked, “I don’t know about them hoes!” Then said, “I think I would choose myself. I think I am a testament to Black Girl Magic. I’m also the only one from my cast who is here. Shade! But I think that that speaks for itself.”

A premiere date for Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 has yet to be revealed, but it is suggested in September or October 2023.

