Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7, Episode 16 Recap: Mia And Wendy’s Sexual Encounter Revealed

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season seven is starting to come to an end. But that doesn’t mean they’re done serving up doses of fun shade and explosive drama for fans of their beloved show.

If you’ve been following along, you’ll remember the ladies were wrapping up their final days in Mexico before returning to the Potomac streets. There, the ladies fought and fought about sleeping with married men, side chicks in Georgetown, and secret relationships with a Redskins lover. And although the cast trip is over, the drama picks up in Potomac right were we left off. Here are the five main takeaways from RHOP Season 7, episode 16: The Naked Truth.

Wendy Is Confused By Robyn

After their relationship started off on the wrong foot at the beginning of the season and took another turn while in South Beach, it’s safe to say Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are not checking for each other at ALL.

When Robyn met up with Gizelle Bryant to discuss her bachelorette party invite list, Robyn made it clear she did not want Karen Huger in attendance after her assault on her and Juan Dixon’s relationship. And since Wendy found Karen’s antics at lunch funny, she found herself off the invite list, too.

However, she believed she and Robyn were in a good place, or at least working toward that. So not getting the invite to drink vodka out of penis straws really seemed to upset her. Good thing it’s not the first time she’s been left off Robyn’s guest list. Flashback to Robyn’s janky family fun day at the start of the season.

Mia Reveals The Sexual Tension Between Her and Wendy

As the end of last week’s episode ended, Ashley Darby revealed that things got pretty hot and scandalous between Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy during their last night in Mexico.

Specifically, Ashley told Gizelle that Mia was very interested in Wendy’s vagina and vice-versa. And when Gizelle brought this news to Mia, she surprisingly owned it. And owned it all.

After revealing that Wendy was showing her lady parts spread eagle style, Mia said she got a good look at what was going on down there. But that’s not the hottest part of this tea. She also revealed that Wendy allegedly asked to see her vagina, and when she showed it, Wendy grazed it. Whether this is true or not, I’ll be extra-tuned in during the reunion to see what Wendy has to say herself.

RELATED: Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn’t Have Got Back Together With Juan Dixon If They Weren’t Broke

Ashley And Michael Are In A Situationship?

When Ashley revealed the news this summer that she and Michael Darby were getting a divorce, the world rejoiced. No more creepy Michael grabbing people’s butts and sneaking off to hotel rooms with randoms he met at a bar. And most importantly, Ashley would finally be able to move on and receive the love she deserves.

However, Ashley’s moves this season have been a little confusing to viewers because her words don’t match her actions. Sis! If you’re divorcing the man, you DON’T buy a house with him. No matter who’s controlling the money!

So when Charisse Jackson Jordan asked Ashley how she and Michael were doing amid their separation, Ashley revealed the process has been complicated. She told the ladies she and Michael want to create a safe space between each other. Likely for the children’s benefit. After sharing the two of them go through tons of ups and just as many downs, the pair are in a “light moment” right now.

Ashley — if you end up back together with this insanely disrespectful man after dragging viewers through six long and cringe years with him, I will never forgive you. Am I happy the two of you are in a great space? Absolutely. But please don’t be blinded by the “light” moments right now. Michael is still an extremely problematic (and just as creepy) person.

Robyn And Juan Hear Wedding Bells

We all know Robyn has been engaged to Juan for a solid three years at this point. The RHOP cast, and fans, were all TIRED of the waiting. Many assumed, including Karen, that Robyn and Juan were not actually going to get married. Just another faux storyline to help keep her on the show longer.

Well, she put the haters to sleep earlier this week when reports came out that she and Juan did actually tie the knot in front of Potomac cameras.

So this rushed wedding taking place in 40 days was actually a real plan. Oof. Robyn, I’m sorry for doubting you. But on the bright side, I’m happy you two are finally back together and will live happily ever after. Unless Juan’s alleged Georgetown side chick that looks like Karen pops up with something interesting to add to the story. In that case, sorry Robyn. I will be tuned in.

In this episode, Robyn tried on a few wedding dresses, and the nostalgia hits her like no other. I’m sure she never thought she’d be standing in the middle of a bridal shop preparing to remarry the father of her children who cheated on her. Whew. I’d be overcome with emotion, too.

The Real Grande Dame Spills More Tea

At this point, the drama between Charisse and Karen has reached an all-time high. After banging tables and telling one another to shut the eff up, the battle between these two grand dames was unlike anything seen before.

It’s still unclear why exactly Karen doesn’t like Charisse. She claims it’s because she went out of her way to speak to her at her mother’s funeral. However, no one, and I mean NO ONE, is buying that story. There has to be something deeper here. Maybe it’s the fact that Charisse knows blue eyes? Or maybe it’s the fact Karen knows Cha-Cha is the real queen of Potomac.

Either way, the ladies have been dropping major bombs about Karen this season of RHOP. First, Robyn presented us with show-and-tell while passing her phone around the table, showing the ladies a picture of Karen with blue eyes, dripped in Redskins gear allegedly.

And now, Charisse spilled hot tea that, once upon a time, she and Karen were out at a club. Out of nowhere, Karen just disappeared. After searching and searching, Karen allegedly was found in the bathroom of the club “fu–ing” the worker.

The rest of the ladies, well minus Karen and Wendy since they weren’t invited, GAGGED at this news. And quite frankly, so did I! I mean, I’ve always assumed Karen was a liar because she gives off that vibe. At this rate, with the entire cast saying they’ve heard of these rumors, I’m starting to think I was right.

The season finale the Real Housewives of Potomac airs next week and I can’t wait to see what surprises our favorite Potomac ladies will unleash upon the Bravoverse.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THIS WEEK’S EPISODE? ARE YOU SURPRISED AT THE NEWS CHARISSE DROPPED ABOUT KAREN? HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT KAREN AND WENDY BEING LEFT OFF THE INVITE LIST TO ROBYN’S PARTY?

[Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo]