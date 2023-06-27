Lala Kent ‘Anxious’ Ahead of Pump Rules Season 11 Filming

The Vanderpump Rules cast had a lot to unpack after Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair was unearthed. Bravo producers scrambled to resume filming after news of the affair went viral in early March. The reunion was filmed, also, in the aftermath of the affair and was very tense overall.

So naturally the cast would have wanted to decompress a bit. But Season 11 resumes filming on Wednesday, June 28. And it all feels a bit premature. Sandoval is off touring with his mid-life crisis band, while Raquel is still in a mental health facility.

As for the other cast members who were confirmed to return, there are some mixed feelings about going in front of cameras again so soon after the previous season wrapped. In fact, this is the shortest timing in between seasons ever.

Lala didn’t have ‘time to process’ before filming resumed

Lala Kent, for one, is unhappy with the work schedule. She said as much during an Amazon livestream on Monday.

“We start filming on Wednesday, [June 28],” Lala explained. “It’s giving me anxiety. I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder added, “this is the first time it was: ‘Film a season. Oh, wait, something really crazy happened. Pick back up cameras. Here’s nine episodes to watch by tomorrow, before the reunion. Oh, and by the way, you only have X amount of weeks to chill before we start again.'”

But Lala is used to concentrated work. She explained that it suits her personality type, but she didn’t have enough time to decompress between seasons.

“I’m not complaining, though. I sit here like, ‘I’m so tired. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like. I’m nervous. I need a break.’ But I like to work. I thrive off of a schedule because I’m a Virgo,” Lala concluded.

There is no word yet on when Season 11 will start airing.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED SEASON 11 IS ALREADY FILMING? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT LALA HAS ANXIETY?