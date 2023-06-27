Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Filming Begins, Raquel Leviss Not Locked In

Cameras are up for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and accordingly, all hands are on deck. Almost. Fans are still trying to reboot after Scandoval, but the gang is getting back to action. This is despite the revelation of the biggest secret ever that was supposedly going to rock the cast. I blame Alex Baskin for the anti-climatic results.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney will strut their stuff at the new sandwich joint. Additionally, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will see if anything is left of their brotastic union. Pretty much everyone is coming back – but Raquel Leviss appears to be a wild card.

Wherefore art thou, Raquel?

According to TMZ, Raquel isn’t “locked in” for filming. Insiders close to the situation say Pump Rules production definitely wants her to return. Raquel’s “team” are also working like dogs to get her back for the drama. That said, no one has seen her since the reunion was shot. She could still be in a mental facility, shacked up with her family in Arizona, or a hotel room, depending on who you talk to.

Raquel’s mental health remains a top priority, as it should. But what if she isn’t locked in because she wants more money? She has allegedly been at a facility for over two months, and viewers are undecided if they want her back on the show. Some people want closure on Scandoval. Others feel if she is truly taking care of herself after the fallout, she needs to continue doing what’s best for her stability.

Raquel is seemingly the only one who has remained out of sight. Sandoval has been on tour with no shirt and his Venmo band. Schwartz ran off with his tail between his legs to film a show and get a “break from reality.” Ariana has become a tiny media mogul and Katie is out cutting glass with her superior cheekbones. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are still getting along, raising their kiddos, and making bucks from being involved in the biggest scandal Bravo has ever seen.

While we wait to see if Raquel shows up at some point, it remains to be seen if she’s holding out because she’s over being hated or wants a higher salary for her troubles.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RAQUEL WANTS MORE MONEY? DO YOU THINK SHE MIGHT NOT COME BACK AT ALL? DO YOU WANT HER TO RETURN FOR SEASON 11?