Is Shannon Beador Still Hooking Up With Ex John Janssen?

What kind of indicator is it when a person has to deny the same thing time and again? Either that people don’t believe you, people such as your bestie Tamra Judge. Or there’s enough evidence to suggest otherwise.

Shannon Beador was put on the spot about ex-boyfriend John Janssen. Specifically, what is he still doing in her life and what are the parameters of their relationship? The Real Housewives of Orange County star denies any sexual contact between them. And she’s had to deny it yet again.

Shannon and John are just “super friendly” post-split

Shannon co-hosted an event at Irvine Improv with Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson. The “Evening with the Tres Amigas” was crashed by none other than John, who accompanied his ex-girlfriend to the event. It seems he was functioning as a bar back by bringing the trio shots of their favorite liquor.

Page Six interviewed Shannon at the event and asked if John was there in anything other than a platonic capacity. “John, is there any way that you can get us three shots?” Tamra asked John while they were waiting backstage.

Shannon shouted, “Casamigos!” in reference to her drinking buddies and former RHOC co-stars. “We’re not back together. We’re super, super friendly. It’s just easier to be supportive,” Shannon clarified.

As if on cue, John returned to ask, “You guys want two each?” Shannon, Vicki, and Tamra agreed on, “One!” each. John dumped Shannon in November 2022 after nearly four years together. Shannon cited “constant bickering that they were unable “to get past.” She wanted to keep it quiet and only went public with the news in January. At the time, the RHOC star said she needed to “let it sink in before people knew.”

There were “six months” of zero contact. Shannon explained, “But we’re friendly right now, and I’d like to keep it that way. We’ll see how it goes. He’s very supportive.”

In the meantime, Shannon dated an anonymous man “for four months,” before deciding they were “not right for each other.”

Tamra interrupted to ask a very pointed question, in a way that only Tamra does. She wondered if Shannon and John were “touching pink parts.” The mother of three again denied any sexual contact. A few weeks prior, Shannon insisted she was “never going to get back together” with John.

Tamra seems to think otherwise and insists a reunion between Shannon and John is only a matter of time. Currently, Shannon is single. Yet, she is “always” open to new possibilities. “I’m kind of liking the idea of spending time on my own and focusing on reinventing myself,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the more cynical of us could point out that John waited until filming for RHOC wrapped before dumping Shannon. Then he popped up in her life again as production for Season 17 started up. Odd coincidence or more at play?

