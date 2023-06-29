Jackie Goldschneider Says She’ll Be Only Real Housewife Not on Ozempic

Another housewife bites the dust. And it’s not Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider. Clearly, ozempic use is more widespread among Bravolebrities than previously thought. As the culture moves towards using quick-fix medications for weight loss, Jackie remains steadfast in her decision never to take the ozempic or its generic versions.

Just this past week, Emily Simpson went from denying to admitting using the trendy weight loss drug. She posted the results from her weight loss journey on social media, initially claiming that it was all just hard work at the gym. Days later, the Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted her significant results were the result of ozempic use. It was just as suspected.

So, once again, the topic of authentic weight loss versus quick fix solutions has come up. And Jackie’s comments to Andy Cohen during the RHONJ Season 13 reunion were revisited.

Jackie is steadfast in her decision

Understandably, Jackie’s decades-long battle with anorexia and an eating disorder influenced her decision to stay off ozempic. Extreme weight loss is a slippery slope. And no one knows better than Jackie how consuming it can be. A quick fix solution may not be the best idea in the long run.

Her comments to Andy reflected this point. Jackie said, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight. I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is gonna be one day people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the way back pretty quickly.”

“You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’” she explained. “And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

As the social media post that thrust Emily into the ozempic spotlight, Jackie posted a comment indicating her dedication to authentic weight loss.

“I’ll be the last (wo)man standing,” she wrote.

As the ozempic craze continues, Andy’s jokes about casting a Real Housewives of Ozempic seems less and less humorous.

