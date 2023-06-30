Taylor Armstrong Says Gina Kirschenheiter Is Afraid of Tamra Judge

Is it possible that the best is yet to come from Taylor Armstrong? The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was recast on the Real Housewives of Orange County after a significant hiatus from the franchise. And viewers are loving her in the OC group.

Taylor has enough of a presence and confidence to take on Heather Dubrow. The mom of four was really working for her orange on the latest episode. She was grasping at snooty straws to attack Taylor over the movie role she suggested Heather take on.

Taylor really didn’t bat an eye. Stay cool. And it doesn’t end with Heather. The former RHOBH star was ready to call Gina Kirschenheiter out on the infidelity trigger that had her take on Jennifer Pedranti at Tamra Judge’s event. It was hardly the time or the place. It was also unnecessary. But, Gina needs that orange too.

Tamra’s history with Eddie “doesn’t trigger Gina”

How does all this tie into Tamra? Well, Taylor very swiftly pointed out inconsistencies in Gina’s line of thinking during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Taylor and Bravo superfan S.E. Cupp were asked to participate in Work the Polls! Host Andy Cohen asked a series of questions that the duo were able to comment on. He then shared the results of a public poll.

“Is Gina overreacting to Jenn’s alleged infidelity?” Andy asked.

S.E. questioned why Gina made the issue a cast problem. “How does this affect you? Be triggered personally and privately in your life. I don’t know why this has to be an issue now between them and the whole group,” she said.

Taylor then had a chance to give her opinion. And boy did she ever.

“Well Tamra has been very honest about the fact that she was having feelings for Eddie [Judge] while she was still with Simon [Barney] and that doesn’t trigger Gina. And that’s because Gina’s afraid of Tamra,” Taylor commented.

77% of the public watching agreed that Gina overreacted. And it seems she is also being hypocritical. Why not call Tamra out as well? Take a seat Gina.

Also, it would serve Gina well to recall her DUI. Surely she will meet people that are uncomfortable with the potential catastrophic outcomes of drunk driving. And then her personal business may get splashed all around a cocktail hour like a spilled drink.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

