Teddi Mellencamp Calls Heather Dubrow ‘Condescending’ After Taylor Armstrong Argument

The pot is calling the kettle again. While it might be redundant, it’s also funny, so two things can be true at once. Teddi Mellencamp still has a voice in the Bravoverse thanks to Tamra Judge. Their podcast is fairly successful and neither of them are afraid to pull any punches.

Despite being fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tammy Sue teamed up with Teddi and now she comments on basically everything. Recently Teddi had thoughts on Heather Dubrow’s quarrel with Taylor Armstrong on Real Housewives of Orange County.

Not the IMDB again

On an episode of Two Ts in A Pod, Teddi brought up the incident between Taylor and Heather, which is a whole lot of nothing. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey was a guest on the show.

Taylor was butthurt because Heather doesn’t want to be in her movie. Still don’t get what the big deal is, but here we are. Tay Tay told Tammy Sue she thought Fancy Pants was putting her “Masterpiece” down and being patronizing. When Taylor checked Heather on her ‘tude, Heather advised she wasn’t contacted by anyone involved with the “film” and “didn’t think [she was] serious.”

Additionally, Heather was allegedly upset the movie’s production wanted her to send in an audition tape. Heather also speculated on why Taylor’s “IMDb was good enough, but [hers] needs a casting tape.” In all fairness, how is this not a valid question?

And Heather, who is very protective about her thespian background found it “so incredibly rude” when Tamra stirred the pot and revealed Taylor wasn’t blown away by her noted performances.

Teddi feels “Heather was being condescending” when she called Taylor “cute” after being presented with the script. And? Heather is basically condescending to everyone. How is this new information? Teddi added, “I think she was like, truthfully, like ‘I’m better than this.’”

Teddi agrees with Heather??

But Teddi, who is now in the midst of self-reflection and her own condescending nature, said “Both women had valid points.” Captain Obvious included, “Even when Heather is right, she’s so condescending that it takes away from her being right.”

“I don’t know if that’s the way that she handles being insecure, like when I’m insecure, I just make fun of myself. Like, I’m like I’m going to double down on being self-deprecating and then that’s how we’re going to get through this, where I think Heather doubles down by, like, talking down to you and making sure that you know that you’re less than her,” Teddi shared.

While Tedster doesn’t “love” Heather’s behavior, she’s siding with Fancy Pants on this one. Because pot/kettle. “I do think Tamra and Taylor were obviously talking s***, so she [Heather] has a reason to have her feelings hurt if she thinks that she’s at this level and they’re making fun of her on a national television show but then she’s so condescending, I’m like now you ruined it, I’m trying to have your back.”

At this time, Heather has not released a statement regarding her sorrow at disappointing Teddi.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH TEDDI? IS TAYLOR OVERREACTING?