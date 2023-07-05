Did ‘Crazy Jo’ Show Up at One of Tom Sandoval’s Shows?

Jo Wenberg. She goes by a small moniker, but rocks a giant personality. Allegedly. Vanderpump Rules fans have heard a lot about the infamous Jo, but only in relation to her dealings with the cast. She has never been on camera.

Jo was Tom Schwartz’s roommate at the time when Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were conducting their months-long affair. Sometimes, the trysts occurred in Jo and Schwartz’s apartment but she claimed to have zero indication that anything was amiss. There were also rumors that Jo and Schwartz were hooking up. They went on a ski trip with Raquel and Sandoval after all. Covering for the illicit couple? That’s not suspicious at all.

Despite a questionable moral compass, the same one that Schwartz seems to be functioning with, Jo is still a person of intrigue for Vanderpump Rules followers. And perhaps that’s why fans claim to have seen her on one stop of Sandoval’s mid-life crisis tour.

But is she as recognizable as the persona that she’s been made out to be? Jo may or may not have been spotted at one of Sandoval’s gigs. Perhaps there is some resemblance with the person rocking out on the TikTok video. Otherwise, we could just chalk it up to this girl’s energy matching Jo’s, personality-wise.

The girl was hopping about in front of the stage and filming the performance. Her hair was up in a bun and she was wearing a light colored tube top and blue pants.

“Went to a Sandoval & the Most Extras concert and I’m pretty sure this is Jo?” the Tiktok user captioned the video.

No one else reacted to this girl. Or indicated that they recognized her to be Jo. On the other hand, Sandoval has been desperately giving out tickets to his poorly-attended shows. Jo doesn’t strike me as a gal that would miss out on a free concert. Questionable moral compass included.

Vanderpump Rules has begun filming for Season 11. Perhaps Jo will be included this time around.

