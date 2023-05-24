Ariana Madix Showed Kristen Doute a Text From ‘Crazy Jo’ in Unaired Vanderpump Rules Finale Footage

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are doing everything possible to get back on Vanderpump Rules. It looks like they might have gotten their wish but we won’t know until the Season 11 cast is confirmed. No idea what value bringing Brittany back would add, but here we are.

In the interim, Jax and Brit joined the ranks of other Bravolebrities who’ve launched a podcast. The one and only Kristen Doute was invited to appear for their debut episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. She shared some details about Tom Schwartz’s mystery roommate and what happened when the elusive “Crazy Jo” entered the chat – literally.

Hey ho, who’s Jo?

Jo Wenberg is the person allegedly living with Schwartz and his despair. She might be well-known to the cast but the viewers have little idea who she is. Supposedly Jo is a hairstylist and has been tending to Schwartz’s follicles since 2015.

Kristen was with Ariana Madix when she found out Tom Sandoval was doing more than teaching Rachel Raquel Leviss the finer points of shotgunning a Coors Light. Ariana found out about the affair on a Wednesday and Kristen was called in to film the next Tuesday. What Ariana shared with her was another yikes added to the Scandoval collection.

According to Kristen, Jo contacted Ariana and declared she knew nothing of the debauchery occurring in her home. The same home she shared with Schwartz. Unless his apartment is more vast than it appears on television, with secret hallways and extra rooms, Jo may or may not be lying.

Then Jo, who clearly doesn’t think much before she acts, created a group text. The recipients were Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel. It would seem Jo missed the class on reading the room when she was in school.

Allegedly Jo’s lengthy text noted how difficult the situation was and declared her love for all of them equally. But Jo might not have been as upset as she claimed because Jax said she went on a ski trip with Sandoval, Schwartz, and Raquel.

I wonder if Jo will receive a contract for Season 11 seeing as she is someone who has no qualms about hanging out with such outstanding members of society.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion starts TONIGHT at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

