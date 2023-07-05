Melissa Gorga Allegedly ‘On the Chopping Block’ for RHONJ, but Teresa Giudice ‘Will Not Be Fired’

On behalf of everyone who watches Real Housewives of New Jersey – we’re tired. Fans are exhausted, wiped out, and dunzo. We’ve had our fill of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, so just send them both on their way.

Viewers are fighting with each other about who should stay and who should go, but the point is moot. Melissa can’t have a storyline without Tre and who is Tre if she isn’t fighting with family or in jail? After the streets started saying both were in danger of getting pink-slipped by Bravo, now The Sun says Tre is safe from elimination.

Melissa, you’re in danger, girl

Honestly, if or when Teresa comes back, the audience will be treated to more Luis Ruelas, so be careful what you wish for. But according to a source who I’m sure isn’t Jennifer Aydin, Melissa might be going bye-bye.

The insider shared, “Higher-ups are saying if there’s no Teresa, there is no show. If anyone’s going to be out, it’s Melissa.” The facts are, Teresa is an OG. Teresa has given her life to the show and her total identity is being on RHONJ. Unfortunately, her actions have afforded her the loss of some fan base.

Jennifer the source added, “She [Melissa] could potentially be on the chopping block. From what’s being discussed, I would be nervous if I were her.” Sure, Jan. After the nightmare of Season 13, there were no winners in that battle and Teresa knows it.

Here’s the good part. The informant, who appears to be anti-Melissa also said everyone on the main cast is fully aware it’s “Teresa’s show” and there’s “no RHONJ without her.”

This all comes amid rumors RHONJ is on pause while Bravo figures out what to do with the Fighting Wilburys. Additionally, the one or two cast members who don’t worship the ground Tre walks on aren’t thrilled with Luis.

Stay tuned, just because the season wrapped doesn’t mean the drama is over.

