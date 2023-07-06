Heather Dubrow Comments on Shannon Beador’s Breakup

Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have been surprised by Shannon Beador’s split with her boyfriend of three years, John Janssen. And both parties have been very private on the details of their break up. But no one would be surprised to hear that Shannon got defensive about her relationship while filming Season 17.

This from the mouth of Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen himself. A lot of people in Shannon’s Bravo family have given opinions on the November 2022 split. Though Shannon did not go public with the breakup for another three months.

Ultimately, it was John that ended the relationship. And he chose to do so after filming for Season 17 wrapped. There are skeptics saying that he wanted to stick around long enough to cash his Bravo paycheck. However, after having zero contact for several months, the former couple became platonic friends. And Shannon had to deny any sexual contact with her ex-boyfriend many times over. But again, the details on their break up are very limited. And fans are waiting for answers from Season 17.

Andy Cohen says Shannon will “lose her mind”

During the June 21 episode of the After Show of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Heather Dubrow gave her opinion on Shannon’s break up, as well as her claims that there is no chance of reconciliation with John.

“You know, it’s a conundrum,” Heather said on the WWHL episode. She teased a lot of upcoming drama between the couple, yet she claimed to be unable to comment further.

“I’ve seen them out about town together and apart, and I have learned from the rest of the season of our show, which you’ll continue to watch, that I really can’t comment on such things,” Heather explained.

Andy confirmed that there will be drama. And Shannon will not take kindly to her co-stars scrutinizing her former relationship.

“Just keep watching. She will lose her mind,” Andy added.

That’s a promising statement. RHOC fans have been privy to some of Shannon’s meltdowns over the years, especially when her relationship was questioned.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays 8/7c on Bravo.

