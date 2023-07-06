Morgan Wade’s Ex Wishes Singer ‘Happiness’ as Kyle Richards Romance Rumors Swirl

Someone isn’t having a very good week and that someone is Morgan Wade’s apparent ex-girlfriend. There’s a distinct scent of petty in the air and it’s seemingly coming from Kady Cannon.

Kady is a Temptation Island vet and to say she isn’t happy would be a gross understatement. It seems Morgan’s friendship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has her feeling some type of way. Naturally, it’s all going down on social media.

Kady wishes Morgan happiness …

In a TikTok video, Kady said, “Only wish well for others, especially anyone you’ve ever shared your heart with.” Uh-oh. Something tells me she isn’t wishing anyone well at ALL. “What you put out comes back to you ten fold [sic],” she added.

Someone contact this lady immediately because I hear Real Housewives of New Jersey might have a few spots open. In the video’s caption, Kady wrote, “Get your happiness girl. you deserve it.” Gosh, I really feel like she might not mean that.

Obviously, Kady is ALLEGEDLY referring to the romance rumors between Morgan and Kyle because two women can’t be friends without hooking up. And yes, Morgan and Kyle might have matching rings and tattoos.

On Kady’s page, there’s a 2022 recap vid with pics from a few of Morgan’s concerts. Another photo shows Kady getting a tattoo. Please allow me to remind you any “K” tattoos Morgan might have could reference Kady, but points to her for keeping things in the K family. Allegedly.

@kadycannon313 Higher highs, lower lows. 2022 you were a beautiful bitch. Fuck you respectfully and thanks at the same time. ♬ original sound – Kady

Also, in 2022 Kady admitted an ex gave her a ring that she paired with a Halloween costume. “The de4d bride costume wouldn’t be complete without the ring my ex gave me,” she said in an October 2022 video. But once again, “the ex” has no official name.

Poor Morgan is also going through it this week. She definitely shot up the fame ladder in record time, but it wasn’t for her musical abilities. For anyone wondering, Kyle shared on Amazon Live that Morgan did film for the current RHOBH season.

