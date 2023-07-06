Sonja Morgan Dishes on Sex She Had Filming Crappie Lake

Real Housewives of New York alums Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps were sent on a mission. In their spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake they were tasked with helping to revive Benton, Illinois. The small town was hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Our two former Real Housewives were ready to get dirty. And in Sonja’s case, in more ways than one. Page Six has the details.

Sonja (almost) let it all hang out

Sonja had a mishap while having sex with local Billy Richard. “Popped or pegged, what’d I do? I popped a stitch from my liposuction,” Sonja said. No word on if the trucker knew what happened.

She continued, “Luann got over that real quick. She was like, ‘Sonja, you can’t be wearing a compression garment on the show. It’s 110 degrees.’”

She explained, “The lipo has to drain and I didn’t know all this for reals. But we get through anything, Luann and I. We have no problem.”

According to Luann, poor Billy probably didn’t know about the bedroom malfunction. “It didn’t even register in this guy’s head,” Luann remarked.

Meanwhile, there is no shame in Sonjarita’s game. All hail, Lady Morgan! Although while in Benton, the ladies worked on some projects. They celebrated Christmas in July, built a park, and helped to improve an animal shelter.

Luann and Sonja also rode in a monster truck and dined on testicles at a “testicle festival.” Yikes! They even went diving for catfish.

After this excursion, Sonja and Luann headed to St. Barts to film Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. That season is the RHONY: Legacy edition. The duo reunited with RHONY legends Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman. No word on if any pirates had a rendezvous with the ladies.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

