Is Ariana Madix Appearing on Love Island USA?

Since her messy break-up with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix hasn’t had time to think about how much of a worm with a mustache he is. Why? Because she’s keeping booked and busy.

It seems like just yesterday when the Bravoverse was hit with the shocking (not so so much) news that Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend of nearly 10 years. I mean, has anyone been watching? We’ve seen him cheat, lie, and steal (allegedly) on camera for 10 seasons, and only a handful of people have called him out on it.

Well, unfortunately for him, his former ways of manipulating those around him have come to an end. Tom is one of reality television’s most disliked men right now, and I couldn’t be more here for it. But what I love the most about this whole scandal is that Ariana is getting the flowers she deserves. From Dancing with the Stars appearances to massive brand deals to now … Love Island?

Will Ariana be on the newest season of Love Island?

At this rate, nobody is stopping Ariana. In a new post shared to her TikTok account, the Vanderpump Rules reality star shared a video that left everyone wanting more.

“Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite [blowing kiss emoji],” Ariana captioned the post, which showed her mouthing a popular phrase from the show while twirling around with a big smile.

Due to Ariana’s filming schedule with Pump Rules and DWTS, many viewers axed the idea of the 38-year-old blonde beauty appearing as a contestant. Others, on the other hand, believed she might’ve been stepping in as the host — however, one source shared with Page Six that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Although it would be epic to see Ariana make another crossover, we’re happy to see her still thriving with her new partner, Daniel Wai. And we hope he’s filming the latest season of VPR so we can relish in her love bubble, too.

