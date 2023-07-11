RHOA Fans Support Marlo Hampton as She Alleges Businesses Stole Fashion Items

Marlo Hampton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has called out different fashion brands for allegedly stealing from her, and the fans are coming to her defense.

The reality star has appeared on RHOA since Season 4. Although she was featured as a “friend” for the most part, her storyline has always been about her as a fashion icon. During a past season, Marlo celebrated the launch of her fashion showroom, Le’ Archive. The inventory is curated by the “style maven” we know and love, and houses more than 5,000 runway and archive luxury designer pieces.

The way the site operates is fans, viewers, and everyone in between can rent pieces from the showroom for a maximum of seven days for a fee. We’re talking about legendary brands like Gucci, Chanel, Roberto Cavalli, and so many others. But according to the 47-year-old, some companies have rented these pieces but never returned them.

Marlo calls out sites for allegedly stealing her products

In a recent Instagram post, Marlo called out the brands 1stDibs and Grailed for seemingly trying to sell pieces that appear to be from Le’ Archive’s closet. Once the reality star saw some of her clothing being sold for nearly $10,000 online, she asked the companies to reach out to her and the Sandy Springs Police Department.

“@1stdibs The Valentino Gown is very rare; less than a handful were produced,” she wrote in her caption.

“@grailed The robbers even went as far [as] to actually use photos of me in the Roberto Cavalli dress for their advertisement. I need answers asap,” Marlo continued.

Marlo pleaded with the alleged thieves by stating she’s spent over 20 years collecting these designer items. She even said some are “irreplaceable.”

In addition to fans coming to her defense, Basketball Wives star Tami Roman offered support by adding, “@1stdibs @grailed y’all selling STOLEN merchandise?! Shameful!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Sundays at 8/7c.

