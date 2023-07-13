Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurants Ranked by How Much We’d Want To Eat There

In her later years, Lisa Vanderpump may be known as one of the main characters of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her natural talent is for running multiple restaurants at once. Along with her husband, Ken Todd, the couple has owned 30 restaurants between England and the United States in their lifetime. As viewers know, Lisa personally takes the time to oversee almost every project, whether it be the hiring of the staff or picking out overhead table lighting.

The mother of two and lover of everything pink has a unique touch when establishing a new eatery that makes viewers want to drool. So let’s grab some goat cheese balls and take a look at which places are worth booking a table for.

TomTom Restaurant & Bar

TomTom rates number one on this list, and with first-hand knowledge, we will let you know why. The atmosphere is extremely inviting as the entrance can be opened up into a lovely open-air patio if the weather is right. The bar is situated right when you walk in and is easy to access to order your custom-made cocktail. Thanks to the extra buzz caused while filming Vanderpump Rules, TomTom opened its doors in 2018.

The idea for the watering hole came after Lisa noticed how popular two of the stars of her show were. She now owns the bar with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, with viewers flocking to see it, including this writer! The ambiance is everything, as the natural light really adds to the fanfare. If you can grab yourself a half-circle booth and a nutcase cocktail, you’re pretty much in heaven for the evening.

SUR Restaurant & Lounge

Sexy Unique Restaurant is just that, a unique dining experience where the waitresses wear silky dresses, and there is a high possibility you’ll catch Stassi Schroeder gobbling up the famed goat cheese balls. According to Lisa, who once stated in a Vanderpump Rules episode, “Villa Blanca is where you take your wife; SUR is where you take your mistress.” Lisa teamed up with Guillermo Zapata and his wife Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, who also is on the series in 2005. SUR was where the most iconic arguments happened for years, especially in the sacred alleyway.

As a former patron, the food is tasty and the restaurant is clearly trying to aim for a European vibe. Whether you choose the sautéed shrimp or vegan curry, make sure you wash it down with some Vanderpump Rosé. The new season of Vanderpump Rules is filming, so if you reserve a table, you may get a glimpse of your favorite Bravo personality.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Situated inside Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the pink-themed restaurant resembles the Garden of the Gods and opened in 2018. Naturally, the bar is considered one of the most Instagram-worthy places in Sin City. If you are feeling indulgent, there are truffle fries, grilled steak skewers, and Lobster flatbread. We recommend stopping by Vanderpump Cocktail Garden for brunch, since there are plenty of drinks to choose from to cure any hangover.

Vanderpump à Paris

According to the Vanderpump à Paris site, the eatery “features delectable dishes, whimsical and unique cocktails, and a lush, elaborate atmosphere with eclectic, Parisian-inspired design details.” Lisa decided to team up again with Cesar’s Palace. The hot spot was even featured on Vanderpump Rules this past season as the place where Raquel Leviss got her grove back.

Villa Blanca

As most fans of Vanderpump Rules know, Villa Blanca was Lisa’s baby, as she often filmed scenes there when filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Mediterranean-inspired Beverly Hills haunt opened its doors in 2009. Cast members like Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix even got their start at the swanky hotspot.

The space was eclectic and always had fresh flowers approved by Lisa. A diner was spoiled for choice between pan-seared crab cakes, ahi tuna, and beef tartare. Sadly, after the worldwide pandemic, Lisa revealed that she and Ken would be closing the doors for good.

