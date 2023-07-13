Meghan King Compares ‘Slimeball Narcissist’ Luis Ruelas to Brooks Ayers

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has no problem in making her thoughts about Luis Ruelas known. While she may not be as personally familiar with Luis as she was with the likes of Brooks Ayers, she has an opinion. Spoiler alert: it’s not a good one.

Appearing on a recent edition of Watch What Happens Live, Meghan said that Luis was “100% in the Brooks realm.” She added that he was a “terrible dude,” and “slimeball narcissist.” While the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband may have been hoping for some time out of the spotlight while the show prepares to pick up cameras for Season 14, he’s having no such luck.

Will Luis prove to be as dastardly as Brooks?

For his part, Brooks is one of the most hated figures in Real Housewives history. He endured a rocky romance with Vicki Gunvalson across five years, but the pair parted ways in 2015. This came after allegations of Brooks faking a cancer diagnosis, and supposedly telling Vicki’s daughter, Briana Culberson’s husband, to hit her.

Recent allegations about Luis have caused some concern. He claimed to have hired private investigator Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on the RHONJ cast. Luis then appeared to double down, before walking those claims back. His wife, Teresa Giudice, stood by his side throughout the entire thing. Even when fellow cast member Margaret Josephs proved that Luis’ number had rang her son at work, and allegedly threatened him. A strange phone hack, which has been plaguing Bravolebrities including Andy Cohen, was blamed.

Some Luis defenders were quick to point out that Meghan may share the same publicist as Margaret, and that this could have poisoned her thoughts in regards to Luis. This seemed like a flimsy argument, at best. Insinuating that Meghan is incapable of forming her own opinion – shared by many RHONJ viewers – is a little insulting. Women don’t need their male PRs to think for them, people.

Whatever the case may be, the red flags seem to keep popping up. With Teresa and Luis set to begin filming for the next season of New Jersey soon, let’s hope things become a little calmer for the couple.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MEGHAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LUIS IS ACCURATE? WOULD YOU COMPARE HIM TO BROOKS? OR IS SHE BEING A LITTLE HARSH?