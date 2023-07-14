Cynthia Bailey ‘Devastated’ by Kyle Richards’ Marriage Drama

Divorces among couples who star on The Real Housewives are common. We’ve seen it repeatedly, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to witness. Of course, there have been couples that viewers hoped would split for their own well-being.

Fans hoped Drew Sidora would escape the manipulative Ralph Pittman and that Kenya Moore would separate from Marc Daly. But the divorces of others, like Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, shook us to our core. And if theirs wasn’t enough, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation news kept our mouths open for a solid 24 hours.

Since the news broke, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s going down in the 90210. Some are alleging that Kyle is with a country singer named Morgan Wade. At the same time, others are claiming that something salacious took place, without Morgan’s involvement. Either way, they’re not on the best terms per their latest statement.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they started off. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Cynthia was heartbroken … just like us

In a new interview, Cynthia spoke about the news regarding her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star.

“Oh, I was, like, devastated [and] really surprised. I really loved them as a couple,” she told The Sun. “I loved their whole family dynamic, and I got a chance to meet Mauricio when we were in Turks and Caicos for Girls Trip.”

Cynthia is no novice to divorce. She’s shared her marital ups and downs throughout her years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. One of Cynthia’s most meaningful relationships that she showed on camera is with her daughter’s father — Leon Robinson. They’ve been able to maintain a healthy relationship despite their separation. Should Kyle and Mo not make it, Cynthia wishes the same for them.

“I’m praying that if they don’t work it out that they both, you know, will still be good and be able to just be friends at least.”

Fans will get to see Kyle and Mauricio return to screens in the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expected to premiere on Bravo in November 2023.

