Erika Jayne Claims Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Not Splitting’

The rumors surrounding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage have made me more excited for a season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills than I have been in a while. It seems like a genuinely authentic storyline that I feel we really have little to no insight into. Lisa Rinna losing her diamond had multiple positive effects — including a huge reduction in leaks from the season during filming. It makes it more fun to watch the drama in real-time while the season is airing rather than through Instagram DMs and blind items.

I’m also excited to see a season not centered around Erika Jayne being a villain. Don’t get me wrong — Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais better keep Erika on her toes. But her behavior is so vile at times, it makes me want to turn off the TV. Plus, I feel like we can’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth.

It’s why I was laughing when I saw Erika try to provide some insight into Kyle and Mauricio of it all. First of all, why would we really be inclined to believe anything she says? Secondly, Erika, like always, is going to give us nothing. Anyway, she did confirm one thing — the next season of RHOBH will be worth the watch.

Erika Jayne is being coy as always

Erika was asked about the “elephant in the room” during an interview with Billboard News. Erika had no idea what the interviewer was referring to until she spelled out that the Kyle and Mauricio split is all that’s on anyone’s mind. “They’re not,” Erika sniped back. Ice cold, as always.

The Pretty Mess went on to explain that she’s going to let Kyle do the explaining about her own relationship. “But they’re not splitting,” she added. “They have had a really hard time, they’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout the season, tells her own story.” Spoken like a loyal member of Fox Force Five.

As always, Erika brought the conversation back to herself. “I remember when I was going through my divorce slash disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through,” she said. Girl, isn’t your ex-husband still well in the midst of a legal battle? What do you mean by “when?” You’re still in it. Anyway, Erika gave us the bare minimum and we all should be anticipating a wild season for Miss Kyle Richards.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

