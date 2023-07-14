Lisa Vanderpump Helped RHONY Newbie Brynn Whitfield When She Had ‘No Money’

Lisa Vanderpump knows everyone. She’s well-connected from Beverly Hills and beyond, and apparently, she has an interesting tie to one of the Real Housewives of New York City newbies.

Brynn Whitfield, one of the new stars of RHONY, recently chatted with Access Hollywood ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 14 premiere, and she teased the unexpected connection she has to the Vanderpump Rules matriarch.

LVP to the rescue

Before Brynn dropped her roots in New York City, she lived in Los Angeles. Brynn, originally from the Midwest, said LVP helped keep her afloat after moving to California.

“Her and Ken [Todd] took care of me, like they fed me when I like had no money, like they were amazing,” Brynn shared. “I was making no money and she gave me a place to stay, they basically like gave me a Range Rover and they’re like, ‘Honey, do you need anything?’ Literally, that was it. Like, insane. They kept me alive for my first two years in LA.”

With friends like LVP and Ken spoiling her like fairy godparents, it’s no wonder Brynn climbed up to being a successful New York City marketing consultant. But don’t get it twisted — it’s not like LVP randomly takes in stray Los Angeles and blesses them with a Range Rover.

Brynn previously told Bravo that she and the restauranteur go way back because she’s friends with her daughter. So, when Brynn got the call to join RHONY, she obviously went to LVP for some advice.

“I talked to Lisa Vanderpump,” Brynn revealed. “She said be yourself and have fun. Just enjoy it.”

Brynn will make her reality TV debut when Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 14 on Sunday, July 16, at 9 pm ET.

